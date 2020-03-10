Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are smeared in colour as they celebrate Nick’s first Holi in India; See PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are smeared in colour as they celebrate Holi in India. See PHOTO

Jonas and Nick Jonas were one of the first celebs to have celebrated Holi because right after landing on Indian soil, the two were papped at a Holi bash. From , Vicky Kaushal to Sonali Bendre and others, Nick and Priyanka had a colourful Holi as the two splashed colours at each other, and danced to Bollywood songs. And as we speak, although Nick and Priyanka have jetted off to USA, but PeeCee made sure to wish all her fans on the occasion of Holi as she shared an unseen photo with Nick Jonas from their Holi celebrations wherein the two are smeared in color and alongside the photo, Priyanka wrote, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi…”

In the photo, while PeeCee is seen wearing black cycling shorts and black tee, the Sucker singer is seen wearing an all white attire- white shorts and tee. Amidst a host of videos that went viral from Nickyanka’s Holi celebrations, one video which had our attention was a video wherein Nick is seen wiping his hands on Priyanka's long dress and Priyanka jokingly wrote over the video, "Who needs a towel." Also, another video that is going viral from their Holi celebrations has PeeCee and Nick, enjoying bhang with their friends and family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar, and next, PeeCee will be seen in her web film - The White Tiger, directed by Iranian-American Ramin Bahrani, starring Rajkummar Rao. Also, the shooting of The White Tiger took place extensively in New Delhi. Plus, if reports are to be believed, Priyanka will be seen in a film, where she will essay the role of Maa Anand Sheila, also called Osho.

Check out the photo from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Holi celebrations:

