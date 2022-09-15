Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas board a private jet, get ready to take off for vacay ahead of singer’s birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give major couple goals every time they are together. They leave no stone unturned to make each other feel extra-special, particularly on important occasions such as birthdays and their wedding anniversary. Nick Jonas will be celebrating his 30th birthday on September 16, and looks like the celebrations have begun already. Nick Jonas just took to his social media to share a glimpse, and looks like Priyanka has a grand celebration planned for Nick.

Nick Jonas shared his excitement by sharing a reel that showed him making his way to the private jet. The singer looks dashing in a black t-shirt and can be seen with sunglasses on. He then gives a glimpse of the interior of the plane, and that’s when we get a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra seated in the plane, talking on her phone. The interior is decorated with balloons and a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner, and looks like they are all ready to celebrate! Sharing the reel, Nick Jonas wrote, “Here we go… #30.” Fans were curious to know where the couple is headed to, and looks like we’ll just have to wait to find out! Take a look at the video below.