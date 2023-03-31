Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas can’t stop blushing at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss out on a chance to steal all the limelight and become the center of attraction. These two arrived in Mumbai today with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the afternoon. It is Malti’s first India visit and she sure looked quite happy in the pictures that came in straight from Mumbai’s private airport. And now the couple has arrived in style and stole the thunder with their fashion game on the red carpet of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Centre.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas snapped

In the video, we can see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arriving on the red carpet of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Centre. The actress looked like an angel dressed up in a sheer netted embellished dress. She is wearing a tube-neck dress which is covered with shimmer till her waistline and is sheer below that. The dress also has a lovely sheer cape and she has completed her look with a messy bun and high heels. Nick Jonas on the other hand was dressed in all-black attire. He wore a black blazer, black pants, and a black tee inside. PeeCee and Nick could not stop looking at each other as they posed for the media.

Check out:

According to Indian Express, Isha talked about NMACC and said, "It is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother Nita Ambani’s passion for arts, culture, and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers, and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India."

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt and others arrive at opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre