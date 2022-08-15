Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ daughter Maltie enjoys her Sunday with furry friends Diana, Gino and Panda; PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. The duo welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. While the actress has been careful not to reveal her baby's face, she recently shared a couple of cute snaps of her baby girl leaving all her fans falling in love with Malti a little more. PeeCee shared her Sunday routine and how she is protected by her pooches. Indeed it makes for an adorable picture.

Taking to her Instagram stories, in the first image that Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted, we can see Maltie Marie Jonas lying down on the bed with her tummy facing toward the ground. She can be seen reading a book and looking adorable. In the next snap, we can see a gorgeous Maltie lying on the floor with her toys while Priyanka and Nick’s pets Panda, Diana and Gino site beside her and protect her. The last snap is of Maltie’s dress on which is written, ‘protected by Gino Diana and Panda’.

Check out the images:

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the newly turned parents will be sharing their baby's face soon.

Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' name is inspired by her mother’s name Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. Reacting to the same, Madhu said that it came as a pleasant surprise and she got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and she was honoured. Madhu shared that in Hindu traditions, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears and Nick’s dad did those rituals. She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. "I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

