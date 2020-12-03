Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dedicate posts for each other as they celebrate their 2nd marriage anniversary

On the occasion of their second marriage anniversary, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have penned heartfelt notes for each other. Take a look at their posts.

and Nick Jonas have completed two years of their marital bliss today. The couple is adored by the masses for their chemistry. For the unversed, just after a few months of dating, they got hitched in two grand ceremonies on December 1 and 2 in 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. Right from their dating days to their marriage, the couple has always been the talk of the town. As Priyanka and Nick are celebrating their second marriage anniversary, the couple has dedicated a sweet post to one another on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Quantico star shared a few pictures from their Hindu marriage ceremony, writing, “2 years down... forever to go @nickjonas.” In the photos, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in her bridal wear and leaves everyone in awe of the couple. The pop star, on the other hand, pens a heartfelt note wherein he says that he is “honored to have got married” to the desi girl. He writes, “Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful.” He also drops some stunning pictures from the wedding while recalling the fond memories.

It seems like the stunning actress and the American singer are leaving no stone unturned to make each other feel special. Earlier, the Fashion actress has shared an adorable picture with Nick, writing “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick first sparked off their dating rumours when they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala 2017.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘love of her life’ Nick Jonas on their second marriage anniversary: Always by my side

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×