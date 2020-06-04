  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas demand action against racism and want justice for George Floyd: We stand with you

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together joined the movement against racism in the US and sought justice for George Floyd. The Sucker singer tweeted and showed solidarity towards the movement in the US.
19331 reads Mumbai Updated: June 4, 2020 07:30 am
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas demand action against racism and want justice for George Floyd: We stand with youPriyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas demand action against racism and want justice for George Floyd: We stand with you
It has been a few days since the movement against racism in the US has gained momentum and with celebs joining the protests with the public, the process for seeking justice for George Floyd has begun. Now, the power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too have extended their support to the fight against racism and have sought justice for George Floyd. The Sucker singer took to Twitter and extended his support to the movement in the US against racism post the demise of George Floyd due to police brutality. 

Priyanka also shared Nick’s tweets on social media. The Jonas Brothers singer wrote, “Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue.The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community.” 

Further, Nick added that he and Priyanka have extended their support to the movement against racism and have joined the fight with others. Priyanka shared Nick’s tweets on Instagram and wrote, “#BlackLivesMatter. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.” A few days back, Priyanka was heartbroken over the news of the death of George Floyd due to the brutality of the police officers in Minneapolis. She shared his last words on social media and demanded justice for the former footballer. 

Here’s are Priyanka and Nick’s tweets seeking justice for George Floyd:

Meanwhile, the movement has gained momentum across the world and with protestors fighting against racism, many celebs too have joined the movement. The public outrage began after a video of a police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he passed went viral on social media. Since then, people of the US and across the world have been protesting against racism and have been demanding justice for George Floyd. Closer to home, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar and more also sought justice for the former footballer’s demise. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Walk the talk you two fakes. Go to downtown Chicago and clean it up, spend money on educating the blacks and actually do something than tweet nonsense. This so called online protests are a joke, especially by these two idiots.

