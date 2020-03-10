Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas enjoy bhaang with their friends & family and it is giving us major Holi vibes

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen enjoying bhaang with their family and friends.

While the entire nation celebrates the festival of colours, Holi, today, Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival in advance. Right after landing in India, PeeCee and Nick played Holi with their family and friends at a Holi bash in the city, and in one of the UNSEEN videos going viral on social media, we have Priyanka, Nick and their friends and family drinking bhang. That’s right!

Post the Holi celebrations in Mumbai, Priyanka and Nick jetted off to Pune for a ‘LIT’ and ‘Chill’ weekend and in one of the unseen videos with their close friends and family, we see Priyanka and Nick enjoying bhaang at a Holi party. In the said video, we can see Priyanka Chopra chatting with friends while enjoying the music, and singing Muqubla. Also, later, we see Nick talking to Priyanka’s brother Siddharth, and when he was asked if he enjoyed the bhaang, the American singer said he did enjoy a little bit of the bhaang.

Post Nick’s first Holi celebrations in India, the singer took to social media to share photos and videos of the party wherein he is seen smeared in color and dancing to Bollywood tunes, and as we speak, NickYanka are off to USA as the couple was snapped at the airport last night. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim and next, PeeCee will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao for a digital venture.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Holi celebrations:

