Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas extend warm wishes to Anil Sharma for Gadar 2 success; here's how director reacted

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has taken the entire nation by a massive storm which doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 is going strong at the box office with each passing day. Led by Sunny Deol, the electrifying sequel of Gadar also stars Ameesha Patel, and Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The movie that sees Deol and Patel reprising their iconic role of Tara Singh and Sakina after 22 years, Gadar 2, has emerged as an outright massy entertainer. While Sunny Deol’s powerhouse performance as Sardar Tara Singh is pulling the crowds the most, the high-octane action, the stellar storyline, and the tinge of nostalgia about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, makes Gadar 2 an ultimate blockbuster. While Anil Sharma is already basking in the glory of Gadar 2, Priyanka Chopra has now reacted to the gigantic triumph of the Sunny Deol-starrer sequel, leaving Sharma even more elated and delighted.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas congratulate Anil Sharma for ‘super’ success of Gadar 2

Anil Sharma’s most-recent outing, Gadar 2 is blowing audiences’ minds and shattered several box office records. The sequel to the iconic original, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 has reportedly minted over Rs. 390.20 crore in just 11 days. Amid the ongoing hype and frenzy for Gadar 2, Bollywood’s very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, and her actor-singer husband, Nick Jonas, extended their warm wishes to the director and sent him a handwritten congratulatory note along with a bouquet full of beautiful flowers.

The handwritten note sent by PC and Nick reads, “Dear Anil Sir, Congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endevours! Much Love, Priyanka & Nick.”

Anil Sharma reacts to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ warm wishes

Overjoyed by Chopra and her husband’s gesture, on Monday, Sharma took to Twitter and shared a photo of the congratulatory note and bouquet sent by the couple. Tagging Priyanka and Nick, while reacting to NickYanka’s (Nick and Priyanka) heartwarming wish, the director wrote, “Thx @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for your warm wishes ... it really touched my heart #Gadar2.”

For the unversed, Anil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in the 2003 Sunny Deol-starrer spy-thriller movie, The Hero: Love Story of A Spy. The film marked Priyanka Chopra’s big Bollywood debut. Headlined by Sunny Deol, besides Priyanka Chopra, the movie also starred Preity Zinta and the late Amrish Puri.

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It also stars Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma as Jeetey. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes the story ahead and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. The movie was released on August 11, and has been going great guns eversince.

