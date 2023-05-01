Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go on a dinner date in New York ahead of Met Gala; Fans can't wait to see them

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in town. After hectic promotions of her series, Citadel, the actress finally got some time off recently. A picture of them enjoying a date night in New York City has surfaced on social media and their fans can't keep calm. Every time they step out, Nick and Priyanka make sure to dish out major couple goals. Ahead of the Met Gala 2023, they were spotted together in the city.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a date night

A fan club of the couple took to Instagram and shared the picture. In the picture, Nick is seen sporting a brown jacket and black jeans while Priyanka stunned in a blue high-neck top and a black overcoat. The couple looked all things stylish as they posed for the picture. Have a look:

Soon after the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "All the best to you and your family Nickyanka have a wonderful time at Met Gala." Another fan wrote, "I can't wait to see what both of them are wearing tomorrow for the Met Gala." Priyanka recently confirmed that she will be attending the Met Gala this year, however, Nick is yet to confirm. Back in 2017, they made heads turn on the red carpet. The couple represented fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

Meanwhile, this year's theme of Met Gala 2023 is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The event will take place on May 1 (May 2 in India). Alia Bhatt will be seen making her debut on the red carpet. She will be donning a Prabal Gurung outfit for her Met Gala debut.

ALSO READ: What did Nick Jonas tell Priyanka Chopra when their daughter Malti Marie was born?