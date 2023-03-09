Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas have a blast celebrating Holi with Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough-INSIDE PICS, VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host Holi bash every year, and celebrate the festival of colours with their friends. This year too, Priyanka and Nick invited their friends over to their Los Angeles home, and had a blast celebrating with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity Zinta has now shared pictures and an inside video from Priyanka’s Holi bash, and looks like they had a great time!

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas’ Holi celebration with Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to post a reel that gives a glimpse of the Holi celebrations with Gene Goodenough, the hosts Priyanka and Nick, designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, Paresh Ghelani, Natasha Poonawalla. The guests were all smeared in gulaal, and enjoyed playing Holi. One of the pictures shows Preity, and Gene posing with Nick, Priyanka, and other guests. In her caption, Preity thanked Priyanka and Nick for hosting such a fun Holi bash and revealed that there was lots of dancing and yummy food at the bash. “Happy Holi everyone What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food #Happyholi #Desivibes #Ting” wrote Preity.

In another post, Preity shared two pictures from the bash. The first one shows her posing with her hubby Gene Goodenough, while the next one shows Preity posing with Nick and Priyanka, who are seen wearing quirky sunglasses and are dressed in white outfits. Check out the post below!

Priyanka Chopra wishes fans a happy Holi

Meanwhile, just a few moments ago, Priyanka Chopra wished her fans on the occasion of Holi. She took to her Instagram story to post a goofy picture with Nick Jonas. It showed him following Priyanka with a water-filled balloon, while Priyanka is seen running away. The expression on her face is hilarious! "Happy Holi to all celebrating! As u can tell we take it very seriously," she wrote.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Holi 2023: Priyanka Chopra drops meme-worthy PIC with Nick Jonas from last year’s celebration; Wishes fans