Does Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas have secret Instagram account dedicated to their daughter Malti Marie?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their little daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They welcomed baby Malti in January 2022, via surrogacy, and have been over the moon since then. Priyanka revealed baby Malti's face earlier this year at an event, and she loves sharing pictures of her on Instagram. From Malti’s play time to her lovely pictures from holidays, Priyanka often shares the most adorable pictures of her little one. Now, an Instagram handle that goes by the username 'MaltiMarie' has garnered attention, mainly because Nick and Priyanka follow the account.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas has a secret Instagram account dedicated to their daughter Malti Marie?

An account on Instagram, which goes by the username 'MaltiMarie' has 14 followers. It was created in March 2022. It is a private account, with 14 followers. Meanwhile, the account follows 13 people and has 3 posts so far. What's interesting to note is that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas follow this account. Not just that, Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra also follows the account. The display picture features baby Malti Marie standing, with a goat by her side. It is a recent picture, which was shared by Nick on his Instagram a few days ago. The bio simply reads, "Hi". The fact that Nick and Priyanka follow this account has left us wondering whether they have dedicated this account to their daughter.

It cannot be ascertained whether the account is indeed for Malti, created by her parents Nick and Priyanka. However, if it is, it comes as no surprise as they also have separate Instagram accounts for their dogs, Diana, Gino, and Panda.

Vishal Bhardwaj pays surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

In other news, recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to post a lovely picture of her, Malti and Khufiya filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The filmmaker paid a surprise visit to Priyanka in the US, and the picture shows Malti sitting on PeeCee's lap, while Vishal Bhardwaj poses next to them. Vishal has directed Priyanka in 7Khoon Maaf, and Kaminey.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra close in UNSEEN PIC from his birthday celebration