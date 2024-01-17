Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas host Elmo-themed birthday bash for Malti; latter tries to help with prep in adorable VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 years old on 15th January, 2024. Since then, fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of how the couple celebrated their daughter’s birthday. While Nick and Priyanka haven’t posted pictures from Malti’s birthday party yet, we came across some inside pictures that were shared by the actress’ manager Anjula Acharia.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twin in red at Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday bash

In a picture shared by Anjula Acharia on her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding baby Malti Marie in her arms. Nick Jonas stood next to them, and a huge Elmo cake is kept on the table in front of them. Malti looked cute as a button in a pink sweater with red hearts paired with red pants. She had a pink headband on. Meanwhile, Priyanka was seen in a gorgeous red dress. Nick also twinned with her, and was seen wearing a red hoodie. Both Nick and PeeCee wore 'Happy Birthday' hats. The decor also seems to be Elmo-themed, with 'Malti's world' written in the background.

Another photo booth picture shared by Anjula shows her posing with Priyanka Chopra. The actress' mom Madhu Chopra also featured in the collage of pictures. She was seen wearing a silver jacket over a blue outfit. Priyanka held an Elmo toy in her hand while she made goofy faces for the picture.

Malti Marie’s adorable video from her 2nd birthday

Meanwhile, a video shared by Anjula Acharia shows Malti Marie attempting to help with the prep for her birthday. She tries to blow up a balloon, but then runs away. The video is just too cute for words! This seems to have been captured while the birthday preps were on, and Malti looks adorable with two ponytails, and is dressed in a grey sweater and matching pants. Check out the video below!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie’s beach pictures

Earlier, pictures and glimpses of Nick, Priyanka and Malti celebrating Malti’s 2nd birthday by the beach went viral on social media. A video showed Nick and Priyanka walking hand-in-hand at the beach. Malti was also seen at the beach with family and friends, including Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri. Nick’s brother Franklin Jonas was also a part of the celebrations. She was seen clicking pictures in one of the photos, as he held a huge kite in another hand. In case you haven’t seen the glimpses yet, check them out below!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018, They welcomed their first child Malti Marie via surrogacy, on 15th January, 2022. Priyanka once revealed that Malti stayed in the NICU for 100 days before they could take her home.

In an interview with Elle, PeeCee said that Malti has her wrapped around her finger. She said that since she came so close to losing Malti so many times, she only wants to see her daughter happy. “I don't even know how I'll ever discipline her because I just don't have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything, and I just want to see her happy," she said.

