Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look oh-so-in-love in this UNSEEN PIC shared on their wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to shell out couple goals. From sharing love-filled pictures together, to dropping adorable comments on each other’s posts- Nick and Priyanka always leave their fans swooning over them. Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot four years ago in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Wishes from their family members, fans and friends have been pouring in on social media. Priyanka’s bestie Tamanna Dutt also wished the couple by sharing an unseen picture, and it is just so adorable!

Priyanka Chopra’s friend Tamanna Dutt took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Priyanka and Nick. The picture shows the couple with their arms around each other as they watch fireworks on the beach. While Nick can be seen in an orange and black printed shirt and pants, Priyanka looks stunning in a bright pink gown. Sharing the romantic picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happy Anniversary! Here’s to always celebrating every day every moment when you are together." Check out the picture below.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first interacted via Twitter in 2016 after Nick slipped into PeeCee’s DM with a causal message. They first met in 2017 at the Vanity Fairs Oscars after-party after which they attended the Met Gala together.

They tied the knot in December 2018 in a three-day grand wedding celebration that consisted of both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, via surrogacy in January this year.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has Love Again, and the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.