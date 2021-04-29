Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pledge support for COVID 19 relief in India: Use your resources as much as you can

Global star Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas in setting up a fundraiser for COVID 19 relief in India. The star shared a video message as she urged everyone to join in and help the physical healthcare infrastructure amid COVID second wave.

Amid the ongoing second COVID 19 wave in India, the healthcare infrastructure, the doctors, nurses, medical staff and people, in general, are overburdened. Amid this, global star Jonas has joined in to battle with the people of India amid the COVID surge. Now, Priyanka has gone ahead to contribute with Nick Jonas to boost the health infrastructure in India via a non-profit organisation working on ground level. The Quantico star took to social media to share a video message and encouraged everyone to use their resources to fight the virus.

Sharing her thoughts about the current situation in India, Priyanka wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale." Further, she shared that she has set up a fundraiser for COVID relief with Give India to help the physical health infrastructure. The global star further added, "Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!."

Take a look:

In a video message, Priyanka urged everyone to share as much of the resources they can to support those battling the disease. The star shared that while sitting in London, she heard from her family in India that hospitals are overcapacity, crematoriums are having mass cremations and the whole system is overburdened. Further, she urged everyone to focus their energies on helping to stop this pandemic. Priyanka also addressed people's anger in the video and said eventually that will also be talked about. However, she urged everyone to focus on the urgent matter at hand regarding the pandemic.

Over the past few days, Priyanka has been amplifying resources, trying to help people in India who are struggling amid the COVID 19 crisis. The star is currently in London for the shoot of her series Citadel with Richard Madden. Amid this, she also recently urged the US to share vaccines with India amid the COVID 19 second wave.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra asks for COVID 19 vaccines for India, says 'situation is critical' as US orders beyond needed

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Twitter

Share your comment ×