Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas pose with fan at Malibu Hindu Temple on Malti Marie’s birthday-PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their young daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They embraced parenthood on January 15, welcoming their little princess through surrogacy. Despite feeling like it was just yesterday, Malti Marie has already turned two. To celebrate her birthday, Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra, had visited a temple to seek blessings. Now, a fan has taken to her social media handle to share a few pictures with Priyanka and Nick from the temple.

Fan shares pictures with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their temple visit on Malto Marie’s birthday

Recently, on January 15, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 and to celebrate her birthday, the couple along with the birthday girl and Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra had visited the Malibu Hindu temple to seek blessings. Today, a fan took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with the couple as they might have encountered outside the temple. In the shared pictures, she and her family were seen posing with both Priyanka and Nick.

Heaping praise on the actress, the fan wrote in her caption, “Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Malibu Hindu temple on their daughter Malti Marie’s birthday! Priyanka was extremely down-to-earth with no starry tantrums. I have a newfound appreciation for her as a person now! #filmfare #bollywood #priyankachopra #nickjonasandpriyankachopra #voomplabollywood #maltimarie #malibuhindutemple.”

Advertisement

TAKE A LOOK:

Priyanka Chopra drops unseen pictures from daughter Malti Marie Jonas’s second birthday

Priyanka Chopra is feeling sentimental as her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, celebrates her second birthday today. To commemorate the occasion, she had a joyful celebration with her husband, Nick Jonas. Sharing the moments on Instagram, the actress posted several photos capturing the highlights of the birthday festivities. The initial picture features little Malti in a white dress adorned with a large garland, and her cute touch is accentuated by the charming green bindi she wore.

Following that, there's a snapshot of the birthday girl during her party, wearing a crown and heart-shaped sunglasses that enhance her cuteness. In the subsequent photo, Priyanka Chopra, the actress from Bajirao Mastani, is seen holding Malti in her arms while the priest performs a puja in front of a deity of a Goddess for her. Nick Jonas, the American singer, also joined PeeCee, Malti, and Madhu Chopra for the temple visit, collectively praying for their daughter's well-being. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

In the subsequent pictures, we witness the joyful parents enjoying quality moments by the beach with their dog and relishing a warm dinner date. For the subsequent celebration, Malti adorned herself in shades of reds and pinks. While sharing the photos, Priyanka expressed, “She is our miracle. And she is 2” and added a red heart and folded-hands emoji.”

Nick Jonas drops adorable glimpses from daughter Malti Marie’s birthday

As their daughter celebrated her second birthday on January 15, Priyanka and Nick organized a gathering in Malibu for their friends and family. Previously, candid moments of everyone enjoying the beach had circulated widely. Shortly afterward, dad Nick shared some pictures from the lively Elmo-themed birthday celebration. All participants appeared joyful in their vibrant and colorful attire. Alongside the photos, he penned, “I don't even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me.”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

In her recent work, Priyanka Chopra appeared in the romantic comedy Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Additionally, she took on a role in the spy thriller series Citadel, sharing the screen with Richard Madden. Her upcoming project is Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, where she will be starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visit mandir on Malti Marie's 2nd birthday; little munchkin dons garland, bindi