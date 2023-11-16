Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas pose with Joe Jonas, Preity Zinta, others for Diwali celebrations in LA-Inside PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to throw the perfect Diwali party! This year, they hosted a Diwali dinner at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles for their close friends and family members. It was attended by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, and many others. We have now come across some inside pictures from the celebration, and looks like they all had a great time!

Inside pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Diwali bash ft. Preity Zinta, Joe Jonas, others

Pictures that have surfaced on social media show Priyanka Chopra posing with the guests at the Diwali bash. The first picture shows her and Nick Jonas strike a pose with their friends Joe and Sarah Haden, Gennaro and Jess Disilvio. Meanwhile, another picture shows PeeCee and Nick posing for a group picture, which also featured Joe Jonas, Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, and others.

Priyanka looks gorgeous in a maroon velvet blouse paired with a matching dupatta and a golden lehenga. She has her hair tied neatly in a bun adorned with flowers. Meanwhile, Nick donned an off-white kurta-pajama with a printed jacket. Meanwhile, in another picture, Priyanka, Nick, Joe Jonas and their friends were seen raising a toast.

Check out the pictures below!

Priyanka Chopra poses with Natasha Poonawalla during Diwali in LA

Another picture that has surfaced on social media shows Priyanka Chopra posing with Natasha Poonawalla during Diwali in LA. It seems to be from another Diwali party, and while Natasha is seen in a bright pink, orange and blue- colored lehenga, Priyanka opted for a printed yellow and white full-sleeved kurta for the occasion. Take a look at the picture!

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of a vibrant, floral rangoli design with a diya placed at the center. Looks like her daughter Malti Marie also contributed to making the rangoli, and PeeCee wrote, “First Rangoli.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, via surrogacy.

