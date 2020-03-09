Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’s weekend was ‘LIT’ & ‘Chill’ as the couple pose with their family & friends; PIC

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas look stunning together as they spend the weekend in India with family and friends.

and Nick Jonas painted the town with their colourful hues when the two celebrated Holi with friends in the city. From splashing colours at each other to dancing to Bollywood tunes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ Holi party was all things fun. And today, PeeCee took to social media to share a photo with her friends and family while they set off to Pune for a chill and ‘Lit’ weekend. In the photo, while Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing an animal printed tee paired with black jeans, Nick is looking dapper in a casual look.

Also, we have PeeCee’s mom, Madhu, and other friends posing for a happy photo. Alongside the photo, Priyanka wrote, “I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you @natasha.poonawalla #adarpoonawalla for being the best hosts. Here’s To the next time….” Well, this was American singer Nick Jonas’s first Holi, and the couple decided to celebrate it five days in advance. Taking to social media, Nick Jonas shared photos from his Holi party, as he described India as his second home. “My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi,” he captioned a set of photos with Priyanka.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar, and next, PeeCee has finished the shooting of her web film - The White Tiger, directed by Iranian-American Ramin Bahrani. Also, as per reports, Priyanka will be seen in a film, where she will essay the role of Maa Anand Sheila, the one-time close but controversial associate of Rajneesh, also called Osho.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's photo with family and friends here:

