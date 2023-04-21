Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas share a kiss; Shell out major couple goals in VIDEO from Rome vacay

Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup of projects, and is currently gearing for the release of her upcoming series Citadel. The actress has been on a promotional spree, and she recently made a glamorous appearance during the London premiere of Citadel, which was also attended by agents from across the franchise. Now, looks like the actress has taken a well-deserved break, and she is currently enjoying a vacay with her hubby Nick Jonas in Rome. Nick has shared a video of himself and Priyanka from the getaway, and it is just too adorable!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walk arm-in-arm on the streets of Rome

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to share a video that shows him and Priyanka walking together on the streets of Rome. They are seen heading toward the Colosseum. Nick and Priyanka packed on the PDA, and are seen sharing a kiss in the video. They were all smiles as they walked arm-in-arm, and relished ice creams on the way. Priyanka and Nick never fail to shell out couple goals, and this video is no exception!

Priyanka is seen in a beige bralette, layered with a leather jacket, and paired with a midi skirt. She wore hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and black sneakers. Meanwhile, Nick opted for a red shirt and beige pants. Nick and Priyanka look incredibly joyous and oh-so-in-love! Sharing the video, Nick simply captioned it, “Rome.” Needless to say, fans went gaga over them. While one commented, “This is what dreams are made of,” another one wrote, “I want them in a movie.” Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also posed with their fans in Rome. One of the pictures that have surfaced on their fan pages shows the couple posing near the Spanish Steps in Rome. Take a look at it below!

