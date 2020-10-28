Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas shower birthday love on niece Valentina as they dig out endearing PHOTOS with her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to social media to send out adorable birthday wishes to Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Valentina on her birthday. The stunning couple picked the most endearing memories with her and expressed their love for the little one.

If there is one duo who has successfully managed to leave the internet in awe of their adorable photos, it is Jonas and Nick Jonas. Whenever Priyanka and Nick share photos on social media, they tend to leave everyone swooning. Both the stars are extremely close to their family members and love the little ones in their family. Speaking of this, recently, Priyanka and Nick penned heartfelt birthday wishes for Danielle and Kevin Jonas' daughter, Valentina. Both Priyanka and Nick wished their niece in the most endearing way and left all fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared an adorable throwback photo where she is seen holding her niece Valentina on her shoulders. The little one is seen sitting on Priyanka's shoulders and the actress is seen holding on to her with her arms. Clad in a red dress, Priyanka looked elated to be spending time with the little one. With the photo, Priyanka wrote a heartfelt note for Valentina. She wrote, "Happy Birthday sweet Valentina. Love you." (Click here to see Priyanka Chopra's wish for her niece)

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram story and penned a sweet wish for his niece Valentina. In the throwback photo, Nick and Priyanka could be seen spending time with the little munchkin. In the photo, Nick is seen laying on the couch while Priyanka is seen sitting on the floor with niece Valentina sitting in her lap. With the photo, Nick wrote, "Its my beautiful nieces fourth birthday! I miss you and love you Valentina!." (Click here to see Nick Jonas' wish for his niece)

Meanwhile, currently, Priyanka is spending time in Europe and has been sharing glimpses from her trip on social media. A day back, Priyanka shared a video of trying her hand at golf and left fans excited. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be released on Netflix. Apart from this, Priyanka also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves and a series titled Citadel with Richard Madden.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu recalls 'stupidest thing' she said to the star post her Miss World 2000 win

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×