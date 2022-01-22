Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy; Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor & others REACT

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have welcomed their first baby via surrogacy. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the happy news with the world. Their post read as, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” The news announcement has left the internet into a tizzy. In no time, fans jumped to the comment section and congratulated the duo for the news.