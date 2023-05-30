Priyanka Chopra on acting in a movie she hated: ‘My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel’

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her recent spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh in this series created by The Russo Brothers. Now, in a recent video shared by Prime Video India, Priyanka is seen taking a lie detector test, and answering some interesting questions. She was asked whether she has acted in a film that she hated, and whether she snores in her sleep.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on acting in a film she hated

When asked if she has acted in a movie that she hated, Priyanka said that while she cannot reveal which movie it was, the experience was ‘pretty hateful’. Priyanka said, "I can't tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough."

Further, when asked whether she snores in her sleep, Priyanka said that her hubby Nick Jonas tells her she does snore, but she denies it. “I don’t snore,” said Priyanka, after which the lie detector turned red. On being asked if she ever farted in public, PeeCee said, “Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly." Furthermore, she was asked to choose between the Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles, to which Priyanka replied, “The band versus one person? The Jonas Brothers, are you kidding?"

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel, and the rom-com Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka is joining hands with Hollywood stars John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads Of State, which is touted to be an action thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shows off her ‘levitation’ skills in her latest Citadel BTS video; Watch