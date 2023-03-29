Priyanka Chopra on challenges she faced being dusky in Bollywood: I was lightened up in many movies

Priyanka Chopra has been breaking the internet ever since she made a shocking revelation about leaving Bollywood because of dirty politics. The internet has been buzzing and many have come in support of the actress. But in the same interview, the Bajirao Mastani star opened up about how being dusky posed a problem for her in Bollywood and that she was lightened up in her movies. She also spoke about being a part of fairness cream.

Priyanka Chopra on being dusky

While talking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast, Priyanka Chopra recalled that when she joined movies she was considered dusky. Despite that, she did a commercial for a fairness cream because that was a beauty brand. She added that a beauty brand is a big part of an actress’ trajectory and all the beauty brands were selling those creams. Explaining the commercial further, she explained that she played a dark-skinned girl who is selling flowers and getting rejected by a guy. But later when she uses the fairness cream, then she even gets a job, gets the guy and all her dreams come true. Priyanka further went on to add how she was lightened up for many of her roles through makeup and then blasting lighting. She further added, "When I joined the movie business, if you were fair you were guaranteed some form of success or casting but if you were darker, I’m not even that dark, for darker girls it was, ‘let’s lighten you up.'”

Priyanka's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

