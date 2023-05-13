Priyanka Chopra on her way to Delhi for Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra wedding, snapped at London airport

It is a big day for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as the lovebirds are all set to get engaged today, May 13. The engagement ceremony is all set to take place in Delhi. Just a few days back the couple flew from Mumbai to Delhi together and since then it has been confirmed that the engagement ceremony is not just a rumour but a reality. Earlier it was also reported that the actress’ sister Priyanka Chopra will be present for her wedding ceremony. But it looks like she is making sure to be there by her sister’s side even on her engagement day. The Citadel star was snapped at the London airport by a fan and their selfie is going viral on social media as it is proof that the actress is headed to Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra snapped at the London airport

In the picture which is going viral, Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in casual attire. She is seen in a brown-coloured oversized hoodie. She has left her hair open and is wearing a black coloured cap. With minimal makeup on her face, the actress sports a beautiful smile as she clicks a selfie with a fan. This picture was clicked at the London airport, and it is believed that she will be landing in Delhi today morning to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony.

Check it out:

Engagement prep begins at the venue

Taking to his Instagram handle, popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani had shared a video straight from the engagement venue of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra last evening. The engagement venue is reportedly going to be Kapurthala House in Delhi. In the video, we can see a few staff members outside the venue as they carried plywood and other décor items. Sharing this video, Viral wrote, “Ring ceremony venue of Parineeti & Raghav Chadha at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.”

