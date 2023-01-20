Priyanka Chopra on Malti Marie and Nick Jonas; 5 interesting revelations from her life

Priyanka Chopra is making all of us Indians proud with her fabulous work. She is a global icon and enjoys a massive fan following. Her fan following is not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Well, currently the actress is beautifully juggling between her mommy duties and her professional commitments and making sure that her daughter Malti gets enough of her time. Recently, the star interacted with British Vogue and spoke her heart out about a lot of things related to the birth of her first child, her relationship with hubby Nick Jonas etc. Scroll down to check out 5 revelations made by the actress.

Priyanka Chopra on receiving comments like ‘outsourcing’ her pregnancy, ‘renting’ a womb out of vanity

The global star replied that she has developed a rough hide when people talk about her but she revealed that she finds it very painful when they talk about her daughter Malti. “I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip,” expresses Priyanka Chopra. She further added, “I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

Priyanka Chopra reveals about Malti being born preterm

Priyanka Chopra revealed that Malti had to be delivered a full trimester before her due date. She added that babies born this early are considered “extremely” premature and often incur significant, long-term health issues. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.”

Priyanka Chopra about welcoming Malti Marie through surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra revealed why she and her husband Nick Jonas decided to opt for surrogacy, to welcome their baby daughter. "I had medical complications," revealed the celebrated actress, who prefers to keep the circumstances that led to their decisions, strictly private. "This was a necessary step. And, I’m so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this," added Priyanka Chopra. The Matrix Resurrections actress also opened up about her surrogate, in her interview with Vogue. "Our surrogate was so generous. She is kind, lovely, and funny, and took care of this precious gift for us for six months," she said. "You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, the public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were," said Priyanka Chopra as she revealed why she doesn't want to discuss her surrogacy journey.

Priyanka Chopra reveals about ‘show and tell’ game she plays with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals that the star couple connects through another ritual called ‘show and tell’ which began on their honeymoon. The actress explained that the game is more like a ‘getting to know you’ exercise. “We didn’t know each other’s careers before we met. Like, didn’t know them well. So we do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we’ve done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger,” she reveals.

Priyanka Chopra on her mealtimes

Priyanka Chopra reveals that mealtimes are a family affair. She further added, “When Malti eats there are, like, seven people around her. There will be my mom and her brother, and then Nick’s brother and their parents.” She also said that it is family support that allows her time to spend with Nick.