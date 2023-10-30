Priyanka Chopra on ‘pressure’ of starring in female-oriented films; recalls feeling she ‘let womankind down’

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll! Having made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, the actress has starred in a number of superhit Bollywood films, as well as international projects. Recently, she discussed working in female-oriented films, and how she initially felt like she let women down when her female-centric films didn’t work.

Priyanka Chopra on pressure of starring in female-oriented films

In a conversation with Bhumi Pednekar during a masterclass at the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra talked about the responsibility of starring in female-oriented films, and how she would initially react when those films didn’t work well.

Deadline quoted Priyanka saying, “There’s a lot of pressure when you have a female-led film, because we have so few, so when they don’t do well you feel the collective failure on behalf of all women.” She said that she used to feel like she has ‘taken women a few steps back’ or that she ‘let womankind down’, as she felt very few actresses get the opportunity to do such films.

However, she added that her outlook has changed since then, and she now realized it’s not personal. “But I’ve learned to pivot my mind around that – it’s not personal. When a movie works, it works because it has something to say. And if it doesn’t work, it didn’t say what it needed to say,” said the actress.

Priyanka also revealed that she signed on for Fashion right after her film Krrish. Back then, many people told her that actresses only work in female-centric films at the end of their careers so that they can win a National Award. Clearly, the actress proved them wrong as Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, and that was only the beginning of her acting career.

Priyanka was recently seen in the rom-com Love Again, co-starring San Heughan and Celine Dion. She also starred in the spy thriller series Citadel. Her upcoming project includes Heads Of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

