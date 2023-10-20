Priyanka Chopra on showing off her abs: ‘I hadn’t been confident about wearing crop tops'

Priyanka Chopra is a true-blue fashionista, and the Desi Girl makes everyone swoon with her remarkable sartorial choices. From glamorous dresses to sarees and lehengas, Priyanka carries any kind of outfit with great ease and panache. The Citadel actress recently spoke about how she was initially hesitant to wear crop tops. She also revealed that she has gained her abs back after a long time, now feels confident and fit, and has added more crop tops to her wardrobe.

Priyanka Chopra says she had a reintroduction with her abs

In an interview with Popsugar, Priyanka Chopra was asked about a fashion trend that surprised her. In response, the actress said that she feels confident in crop tops, however, she was earlier hesitant to wear them. The Love Again actress said, “I was training for a movie recently, and I had a reintroduction with my abs after a long time. I hadn't been confident about wearing crop tops and stuff like that.”

She recalled that she was going to a public place and that she wore a crop top and skirt. Priyanka said that she was extremely nervous, and thought she wouldn’t be comfortable sitting when wearing a crop top. However, she said that she surprisingly felt good as she felt healthy, confident, and fit. While initially she wasn’t sure about walking out the door wearing a crop top, she decided that she was going to push herself. “And then eventually I turned around and added that into my wardrobe a lot more,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in James C Strouse’s rom-com Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also starred in the American spy action thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville.

She will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller’s upcoming film Heads Of State, the shooting of which commenced in May this year, in London. It also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

