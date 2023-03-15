Priyanka Chopra on who she thinks deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar: ‘I think Alia Bhatt is, but…’

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The actress plays the role of a spy named Nadia Sinh in the series, which will debut on April 28. The Russo Brothers’ series has spin-offs in many countries, and the Indian installment will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka Chopra has been promoting Citadel in full swing. In a recent interview, the actress was asked about who she thinks deserves to be the next superstar. Priyanka quickly replied, ‘Alia Bhatt’, but then said that she is already a superstar. PeeCee then named Alaya F, and said that she has a unique perspective.

Priyanka Chopra on who she thinks deserves to be the next superstar

At SXSW 2023, Priyanka Chopra was asked by the interviewer to name a current Bollywood actress who deserves to be the next superstar. “Someone who is right at the cusp but you're like 'watch out for this person'”, asked the interviewer. Priyanka replied that she thinks it’s Alia Bhatt. However, she then said that Alia is already a Bollywood superstar, so she had to re-think her answer. “I mean, I think Alia (Bhatt) is, but she is a Bollywood superstar so I can't say.”

Priyanka further added, “I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years.”

Priyanka Chopra was also asked which Bollywood movie of hers, is her favourite. She replied that her favourite movie in which she has starred is ‘Barfi’ and that while it was a ‘really hard part’ to play and was ‘really stressful’, she loved the movie. “As a movie, it’s just so poignant and sweet, and the music is amazing. It just warms your heart, and that's the kind of cinema that I love. It moves you. And I don't really watch my movies myself, but that was one I have watched at least 2 or 3 times,” said Priyanka.

