Priyanka Chopra on why she opened up about her experience in Bollywood: Okay enough to articulate what I felt

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular Indian actresses who established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, in a chat with Dax Shepherd in his podcast, Priyanka Chopra made some shocking revelations about working in Bollywood films.

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opened up about her experience in Bollywood

For the unversed, Priyanka recently said that she was being “cornered” in Bollywood and also had some “beef” with people in the industry. Now, in a special event of her Prime Video series Citadel in the city, the actress was asked that why did she opened up about her Bollywood experience. To this, Priyanka replied, “When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. So I started with when I was young, when I was 10, 15, 22, 30 and 40-years-old. I was talking about the truth of my journey. I think I am now comfortable enough to talk about that phase in my life.”

She further added that, “I think now where I am, I am okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I have had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred, then I forgave, I moved on long time ago and I made my peace with it. I think that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space.”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

