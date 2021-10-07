Priyanka Chopra opens up on her ‘changing body’ after hitting 30; Reveals her mind was in a ‘dark place’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Well, she is someone who is not only popular in Bollywood but has also made a mark in Hollywood and is making our country proud and how! Recently, the actress spoke her heart out at Victoria Secret’s VS Voices podcast. From talking about her professional to personal life the actress opened up about a lot of things including her changing relationship with her body and the scrutiny that she was placed under from a young age.

According to the reports, Priyanka Chopra who entered showbiz at the age of 17 said that she thought for a while that unrealistic beauty standards were normal. She said, “Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."

Priyanka Chopra revealed that it was a big journey for her because she grew up in the entertainment world and learn everything that was thrown at her at such a fast speed that she just imbibed the headlines in a way.

“I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, ‘You are looking different, you are ageing’, this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn’t have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed… I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell," she revealed.

