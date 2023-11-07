Priyanka Chopra opens up about becoming a pageant winner at 17: ‘I was expected to be perfect in every way’

Priyanka Chopra, who is the chairperson of the MAMI Film Festival, had recently visited India for this year's edition of the prestigious event. The National award-winner and popular Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar appeared together at the special masterclass interview which was held at the film festival.

During her chat in the master class, Priyanka Chopra opened up about winning beauty pageants at the age of 17, and how it made a huge impact on her life.

Priyanka Chopra about how her life changed after winning pageants

During their conversation in the master class interview which is currently streaming on Film Companion YouTube channel, Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar were seen discussing the importance of 'persistence' in their careers. Pee Cee, who opened up about how persistence has always been her mantra in her career, opened up about winning beauty pageants at the age of 17.

According to the Barfi actress, winning Miss India and then Miss World when she was hardly 17-18, had changed the way people perceived her. Priyanka Chopra revealed that at that age, everyone constantly looking at her and expecting her to be on her best behavior, and never say anything wrong, was tough. "Because I was a pageant winner, I was expected to be perfect in every way," revealed the popular star.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra recalls how Krrish impacted her career; says, ‘I started seeking work that would challenge me’