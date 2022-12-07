Priyanka Chopra opens up on being body shamed in Bollywood: I was called dusky
Priyanka Chopra talks about how she used to wait for hours on the set for her male co actors during the initial days.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global face today. She dons multiple hats of an actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur. The actress has a huge fan following and is one of the only four Indians to make it to the list of BBC’s ‘100 Women’ this year. Well, the actress during the interview with the portal opened up on many things including pay disparity, and body shaming. She revealed that during her early days in Bollywood she was body shamed because of her complexion.
"I was called 'black cat', 'dusky':
Priyanka won Miss India in 2000 and then she entered Bollywood. She made her debut with The Hero opposite Sunny Deol in 2002. Recalling what people used to call her, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress said, “I was called a black cat, dusky. I mean, what does 'dusky' even mean in a country where we are literally all brown? I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned.”
The actress believed that it was right and normal.
Pay Disparity
Priyanka Chopra also spoke about the pay disparity and said that she wouldn’t even get paid 10 per cent of what her male co-stars got. “I thought it was okay to wait for my male co-actor,” she added.
The actress has received a National Award for Fashion. She has also given award-winning performances in films like Barfi, 7 Khoon Maaf, Mary Kom, and Bajirao Mastani, among others.
Work front
Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.