Priyanka Chopra opens up on being body shamed in Bollywood: I was called dusky

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global face today. She dons multiple hats of an actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur. The actress has a huge fan following and is one of the only four Indians to make it to the list of BBC’s ‘100 Women’ this year. Well, the actress during the interview with the portal opened up on many things including pay disparity, and body shaming. She revealed that during her early days in Bollywood she was body shamed because of her complexion.

"I was called 'black cat', 'dusky':

Priyanka won Miss India in 2000 and then she entered Bollywood. She made her debut with The Hero opposite Sunny Deol in 2002. Recalling what people used to call her, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress said, “I was called a black cat, dusky. I mean, what does 'dusky' even mean in a country where we are literally all brown? I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned.”