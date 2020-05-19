Priyanka Chopra or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Whose Cannes 2019 look you loved more?

Priyanka Chopra or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which actress won your hearts with her Cannes 2019 look? Do let us know in the comments section.

Cannes 2020 has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus scare that has gripped the entire world under its deadly clutches. With no surety about the mega event happening anytime soon, let us go back to 2019 and reminisce some fond memories of two very beautiful divas of the Bollywood film industry namely and Jonas. Both of them literally stole the limelight at the red carpet with their ravishing and grand appearances.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global icon wore a white-colored ruffled tulle gown embellished with a strapless neckline. She teamed it up with a diamond choker and matching earrings that complimented her entire look. Priyanka opted for a nude makeup look and chose a simple hairstyle that included a puffy ponytail. The diva won millions of hearts as she walked the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also wore a white outfit at the mega event last year.

The actress wore a larger than life white ruffled gown embellished with white feathers all over it. She opted for highlighted makeup look and chose dark smokey eyes that complimented her attire pretty well. Aishwarya opted for diamond drop earrings in order to match her outfit for the day and looked stunning as usual. Whose look among the two actresses did you like the most from the event? Do drop in your comments below and let us know about the same.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×