Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: whose MET gala look you loved more? COMMENT
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are two of the most popular and stylish divas of the Bollywood film industry. Both of them have made grand appearances in multiple events and occasions thereby stealing the limelight. Most of the time, the fans are yearning for their red carpet appearances at mega events like the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala. The two ladies grabbed the limelight yet again last year when they made stylish appearances at the Met Gala 2019.
Deepika Padukone channeled her inner Disney princess as she wore a custom-made pink- colored lurex jacquard gown thereby grabbing eyeballs. She teamed it up with a perfect hairdo and stunning makeup that included a dark maroon lip color. It was almost like a pink beauty had landed on the pink carpet! Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the global icon chose a rather dramatic outfit for the grand event. She opted for a nude gown embellished with multiple feathers and a matching cape and stunned everyone with her grand appearance at the event.
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Lady Gaga: Best and Worst looks from MET Gala 2019
While Deepika’s outfit was inspired by Disney princesses and fairy tales, Priyanka’s outfit, on the other hand was inspired by the iconic Mad Hatter! This is the reason why she opted a curly hairdo and tights embellished with rhinestones to complete the entire look. While both the B-town beauties looked entrancing at the Met Gala, we would love to know your opinions regarding that one look you loved the most.
Do give in your comments and let us know whose Met Gala look among the two actresses left you floored.
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
QUEEN DEEPIKA ❤️
Anonymous 2 hours ago
PCJ she dress the part that is what the met gala is about being bold and statement making ,stop hating
Anonymous 2 hours ago
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Deepika padukone
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Deepika padukone
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Both ladies are extremely beautiful in their own way. Love both outfits
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Deepika for sure
Anonymous 5 hours ago
PC is a shame for India and a bad role model for young girls. Only seeking for attention, money and fame. Even if she uses former happy families to reach this goal. Even her marriage is fake. She only uses this young gay boy to get attention in the USA. I don't care about this lame MET gala. For me the decent and lovely woman is important. So only DEEPIKA!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Where's Priyankas broom? Lol. Btw definitely Deepika!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Dipika Padukone is looking fabulous
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Priyankachopra for the win because she follow the theme
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Priyankachopra all the way
Anonymous 6 hours ago
It's so sad that people are not interested to understand the concept of met Gala and they only try to criticize and spread hate! Actually I love both but pc have a higher hand in this.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Young, decent, lovely, pretty Deepika.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone ❤️
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Priyanka ❤❤
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Met Gala is all about creating story and drama on the Carpet. So my vote goes to Priyanka. Although DP's style is amazing, but here she played it safe.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Priyanka because she's following the theme and has the guts to carry it while knowing how cruel people are to judge.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone is the best
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Most stylish and talented Queens. Can't choose.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Deepika is a true Bollywood star while Priyanka left India for an alleged career. Now she's jobless and only a Hollywood starlet and an attention seeking wannabe. Sad. Deepika my favourite!
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Stop bringing PC down. It's her life so her choice. Let her be happy. I am a Deepika fan too. Don't spread hate please.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Deepika....definitely...she looks like a barbie❤❤❤
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Priyanka ...she is following the theme... Deepika is bimbo..she is not up to the theme...it's met gala not lux golden rose award .
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Deepika looks like a Disney princess. PC is my favourite too but I don't like this style of her.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Dp.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Both the ladies are making India proud. Love both.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Here Deepika.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I don't like Priyanka's look but love the way she carry it with finesse.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Deepika.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Fan of pc but this time dp looks better pc chosed the wrong one this time
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Always deepi darlssss.....love her a lot.....lots of love for her
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Deeps looks perfect. Much prettier with a perfect body. Priyanka looks fat.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
DP ❤
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Deepika for sure!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
No doubt Deeps. SRKs PeeCee looks like she was electrocuted..lol.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Definitely PC,as her dress was on point and really glamourous
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Of course DP..
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Hmm.dont think this is an appealing look for PC. So points go to DP.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Deepika's are always terrible. PC's didn't do anything to compliment her... any part of her, it wrecked her face and hair and made her look fat. But at least it was on theme, her outfits always score on point.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Pc looks like she escaped from pagal khana hahahah
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Priyanka ofcourse! Not deepika!