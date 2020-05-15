Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: whose MET gala look you loved more? COMMENT

Both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made stylish appearances at the Met Gala last year. Whose look from the event is your favourite? Comment below.

and are two of the most popular and stylish divas of the Bollywood film industry. Both of them have made grand appearances in multiple events and occasions thereby stealing the limelight. Most of the time, the fans are yearning for their red carpet appearances at mega events like the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala. The two ladies grabbed the limelight yet again last year when they made stylish appearances at the Met Gala 2019.

Deepika Padukone channeled her inner Disney princess as she wore a custom-made pink- colored lurex jacquard gown thereby grabbing eyeballs. She teamed it up with a perfect hairdo and stunning makeup that included a dark maroon lip color. It was almost like a pink beauty had landed on the pink carpet! Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the global icon chose a rather dramatic outfit for the grand event. She opted for a nude gown embellished with multiple feathers and a matching cape and stunned everyone with her grand appearance at the event.

While Deepika’s outfit was inspired by Disney princesses and fairy tales, Priyanka’s outfit, on the other hand was inspired by the iconic Mad Hatter! This is the reason why she opted a curly hairdo and tights embellished with rhinestones to complete the entire look. While both the B-town beauties looked entrancing at the Met Gala, we would love to know your opinions regarding that one look you loved the most.

Do give in your comments and let us know whose Met Gala look among the two actresses left you floored.

Credits :Pinkvilla

