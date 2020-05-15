  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: whose MET gala look you loved more? COMMENT

Both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made stylish appearances at the Met Gala last year. Whose look from the event is your favourite? Comment below.
91658 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 03:18 pm
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are two of the most popular and stylish divas of the Bollywood film industry. Both of them have made grand appearances in multiple events and occasions thereby stealing the limelight. Most of the time, the fans are yearning for their red carpet appearances at mega events like the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala. The two ladies grabbed the limelight yet again last year when they made stylish appearances at the Met Gala 2019.

Deepika Padukone channeled her inner Disney princess as she wore a custom-made pink- colored lurex jacquard gown thereby grabbing eyeballs. She teamed it up with a perfect hairdo and stunning makeup that included a dark maroon lip color. It was almost like a pink beauty had landed on the pink carpet! Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the global icon chose a rather dramatic outfit for the grand event. She opted for a nude gown embellished with multiple feathers and a matching cape and stunned everyone with her grand appearance at the event.

While Deepika’s outfit was inspired by Disney princesses and fairy tales, Priyanka’s outfit, on the other hand was inspired by the iconic Mad Hatter! This is the reason why she opted a curly hairdo and tights embellished with rhinestones to complete the entire look. While both the B-town beauties looked entrancing at the Met Gala, we would love to know your opinions regarding that one look you loved the most.

Do give in your comments and let us know whose Met Gala look among the two actresses left you floored.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

QUEEN DEEPIKA ❤️

Anonymous 2 hours ago

PCJ she dress the part that is what the met gala is about being bold and statement making ,stop hating

Anonymous 2 hours ago

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Deepika padukone

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Deepika padukone

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Both ladies are extremely beautiful in their own way. Love both outfits

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Deepika for sure

Anonymous 5 hours ago

PC is a shame for India and a bad role model for young girls. Only seeking for attention, money and fame. Even if she uses former happy families to reach this goal. Even her marriage is fake. She only uses this young gay boy to get attention in the USA. I don't care about this lame MET gala. For me the decent and lovely woman is important. So only DEEPIKA!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Where's Priyankas broom? Lol. Btw definitely Deepika!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Dipika Padukone is looking fabulous

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Priyankachopra for the win because she follow the theme

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Priyankachopra all the way

Anonymous 6 hours ago

It's so sad that people are not interested to understand the concept of met Gala and they only try to criticize and spread hate! Actually I love both but pc have a higher hand in this.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Young, decent, lovely, pretty Deepika.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Deepika Padukone ❤️

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Priyanka ❤❤

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Met Gala is all about creating story and drama on the Carpet. So my vote goes to Priyanka. Although DP's style is amazing, but here she played it safe.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Priyanka because she's following the theme and has the guts to carry it while knowing how cruel people are to judge.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Deepika Padukone is the best

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Most stylish and talented Queens. Can't choose.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Deepika is a true Bollywood star while Priyanka left India for an alleged career. Now she's jobless and only a Hollywood starlet and an attention seeking wannabe. Sad. Deepika my favourite!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Stop bringing PC down. It's her life so her choice. Let her be happy. I am a Deepika fan too. Don't spread hate please.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Deepika....definitely...she looks like a barbie❤❤❤

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Priyanka ...she is following the theme... Deepika is bimbo..she is not up to the theme...it's met gala not lux golden rose award .

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Deepika looks like a Disney princess. PC is my favourite too but I don't like this style of her.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Dp.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Both the ladies are making India proud. Love both.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Here Deepika.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I don't like Priyanka's look but love the way she carry it with finesse.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Deepika.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Fan of pc but this time dp looks better pc chosed the wrong one this time

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Always deepi darlssss.....love her a lot.....lots of love for her

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Deeps looks perfect. Much prettier with a perfect body. Priyanka looks fat.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

DP ❤

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Deepika for sure!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

No doubt Deeps. SRKs PeeCee looks like she was electrocuted..lol.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Definitely PC,as her dress was on point and really glamourous

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Of course DP..

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Hmm.dont think this is an appealing look for PC. So points go to DP.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Deepika's are always terrible. PC's didn't do anything to compliment her... any part of her, it wrecked her face and hair and made her look fat. But at least it was on theme, her outfits always score on point.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Pc looks like she escaped from pagal khana hahahah

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Priyanka ofcourse! Not deepika!

