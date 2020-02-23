Priyanka Chopra pays fitting tribute to late Goa designer Wendell Rodricks at fashion show; Watch Video

After her runway appearance, the global star also paid a tribute to Goa designer Wendell Rodricks whose recent untimely death left the fashion industry in shock.

Jonas made heads turn and the paparazzi take note when she arrived in the city for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and also stunned on the runway. The actress looked breathtaking in a black ensemble and sashayed down the runway to mark the end of the fashion tour. PeCee's outfit had a cape jacket of sorts cut from a different fabric than the dress, and it was held together with an embellished belt of sorts. Her hair was different and the makeup stunning, she finished the look with a pair of black heels.

After her runway appearance, the global star also paid a tribute to Goa designer Wendell Rodricks who recently passed away. Rodricks' untimely demise left the fashion industry in shock. Priyanka paid a touching tribute, as she said, "It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer, he was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed."

Take a look at the video below:

Just a few weeks before his untimely demise, Wendell had made headlines for commenting on Priyanka Chopra's Grammys outfit. However, Priyanka's mother later confirmed that there was no bad blood between the two. What are your thoughts on Priyanka's tribute? Let us know in the comments below.

