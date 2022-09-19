Priyanka Chopra pens down an emotional birthday wish for Nick Jonas; SEE how hubby reacts

If there is one definition of the most adorable couple, then it is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Married to each other since 2018, they both leave no moment unturned to exude couple goals. The beautiful couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January this year via surrogacy. Recently, on September 16, Nick Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday and received love and appreciation from various celebrities across the globe. Amidst these blessings being received from fans and well-wishers, wifey Priyanka Chopra has penned down a heartfelt note for hubby Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram today, wifey Priyanka Chopra highlighted this was a weekend that made her heart full. She further mentioned that it started with wanting her to celebrate her husband’s 30th birthday but ended up being so much more.

“Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All of NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy. @scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious with how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel. Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom. Reggie, chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Minutes after Piggy Chops posted this late birthday wish for the singer-songwriter, Nick Jonas dropped down a red heart in the comments section. He further wrote, “Epic time. You are amazing.” SEE POST HERE