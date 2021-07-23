Priyanka Chopra pens an encouraging note for Tokyo Olympics athletes: ‘Our cheers won’t stop’

The Tokyo Olympics commenced on the 23rd of July, and our favourite Desi girl, cannot keep calm! The actress shared a post and several stories on her Instagram, with the hashtags “#Cheer4India”, ‘#TeamIndia”, “#TokyoOlympics2020”, “#GarvHai”, and “#Proud”. One can hear her cheering in the background as MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh appear holding the tricolour on the screen. Her excitement is evident, and we can’t blame her, can we? In these unusual and difficult times, the Olympic games are a grand yet humble way to bring the world closer together.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, PeeCee wrote, “I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are.”

She goes on to wish good luck to all the participating athletes from around the world, including the Refugee Olympic Team. “…. Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world,” she wrote.

Like a true Desi girl, Chopra ended her caption by wishing Team India! She made a special mention for the likes of MC Mary Kom, P.V. Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, and Sania Mirza.

The Quantico actress recently celebrated her 39th birthday on 18th July in London, where she seems to indulge in equal parts work and fun. On the work front, she is busy shooting for the Amazon web series Citadel by the Russo brothers.

