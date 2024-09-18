Priyanka Chopra pens heartwarming BIRTHDAY note for ‘beautiful’ sister-in-law Danielle Jonas; 'May the world...'

Priyanka Chopra is not just closer to her family back in India, but she also shares a warm and fun bond with her husband, Nick Jonas’s family. The desi diva is also a bestie of sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. As she turned a year older today, PC sent her red hearts and penned a sweet note on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a monochrome image of Danielle Jonas. The actor-producer expressed love for her sister-in-law and penned, “Happy birthday beautiful (red heart emoji). May the world bring you all the love you deserve. @daniellejonas.”

Take a look:

Earlier today, PeeCee also dropped an image of the script of her next project she is working on. With the post, she announced that Citadel Season 2 is on. As she enjoyed her espresso life, the Bajirao Mastani star also thanked her B-town pal Anushka Sharma for the lovely ‘Cha Cha Chaudhary’ cartoon t-shirt that the latter gifted her. In the following post on her IG stories, Chopra also wished American actress-singer and her friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, on her birthday today, September 18.

With a beautiful image of The Matrix Resurrections actress, Priyanka wrote, “Happy birthday Jada (red heart emoji). Lots and lots of love to you.”

Take a look:

A day ago, the Paani producer also went down in town and recalled her Miss World days. She dropped multiple images from the arena where her husband Nick Jonas performed. PC mentioned in the caption that it’s the same venue where she was crowned Miss World 24 years ago.

Recalling her beauty pageant days, she wrote, “I’ll never forget my little 18-year-old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves. Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. Clearly, I survived and it was all well at the end.”

She continued her post by stating that being back in the same place and watching her husband and his brothers perform with her daughter, family, and friends is such a full circle.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has Heads of State and The Bluff lined up, waiting for their release.

