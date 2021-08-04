Priyanka Chopra pens sweet birthday note for Salman Khan’s sister Arpita: May everyday be filled with love

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Tuesday, took to her social media space to wish Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday. Priyanka posted a sweet photo on her Instagram story, featuring both herself and Arpita, who turned 32 this year. Sharing the picture, the desi girl penned, “Happy Happy Birthday! @arpitakhansharma May today and everyday be filled with love and light! Always wish the best for you.” Priyanka followed this wish with a heart sticker.

Priyanka and Arpita have always shared a close bond, and this sweet birthday wish is proof of that. Apart from Priyanka, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Arpita’s husband and actor Aayush Sharma also wished the birthday lady. Katrina posted a picture of Arpita on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Happiest birthday dearest @arpitakhansharma May your kind heart always soar and be happy. Wishing all the love and smiles this year.” Katrina’s birthday wish for Arpita was warm and sweet, to say the least.

Aayush’s birthday post on his Instagram handle for wife Arpita was all things adorable. Sharing some loved-up pictures of the two, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday you mad one .. always be the wild spirited person you have always been. You are one of a kind and trust me there is nobody in this world who can replicate the love and happiness you can spread. Stay blessed always.”

See ’s wish for Arpita here:

Priyanka is currently in London, with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress, who recently celebrated her birthday, is busy shooting for her debut series Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

