Priyanka Chopra is phenomenal, never made us feel she was the biggest star: The White Tiger's Rajkummar Rao

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together in The White Tiger. In a recent chat, Rajkummar opened up about working with Priyanka and shared details of his experience.

After a long wait, 3 weeks ago, the trailer of , Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav's film, The White Tiger released. The trailer got a phenomenal response and many thought it was refreshing to see Priyanka and Rajkummar together. While the film will release on an OTT platform, fans of Priyanka and Raj are excited to see them together. Now, in a chat, Rajkummar also has shared his experience of working with global star Priyanka and revealed how it was on set with her.

Talking to Etimes, Rajkummar was all praises for Priyanka and revealed that she made everyone comfortable on set. He even shared that PeeCee never made anyone feel that she was one of the biggest names on board the film. Further, the Chhalaang star shared that he learnt many things from her and that Priyanka helped him in enhancing his performance in many scenes. The two will be seen as a couple in the OTT film based on a book. Raj even hoped that he would get to work with Priyanka more.

Sharing his experience of working with Priyanka on The White Tiger, Rajkummar says, "Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon."

Meanwhile, the film's promotions are going on and Priyanka has been a part of them virtually. The film is based on a book with the same name by Aravind Adiga. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani and also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Adarsh Gourav. The trailer is being loved by fans and many cannot wait to see Priyanka and Rajkummar on screen together.

Credits :Etimes

