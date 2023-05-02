Priyanka Chopra plans to do THIS with her Met Gala diamond necklace worth Rs 204 Crores

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most stunning actresses who is known to serve some stunning looks. She never fails to make heads turn with her outfits, be it on the red carpet or on vacation with her husband Nick. The actress hogged the limelight and this time it’s the much-awaited Met Gala look that became the talk of the town. The internet is abuzz with pictures and videos of the actress’s appearance.

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look

The actress was seen twinning with Nick in black outfits. Priyanka wore a thigh-high-slit black and white Valentino gown. She matched the outfit with white gloves and dramatic bell sleeves. Her Bulgari statement necklace and drop earrings completed the look. Nick wore a Valentino leather blazer, a white shirt, black pants, and a watch. Priyanka’s necklace had a stunning pear-shaped blue diamond which is rare, and Bulgari’s most valuable gem. The 11.6 carat diamond necklace is worth USD 25 million which is approximately Rs 204 crores.

Since the necklace caught everyone’s attention and is probably one of the most expensive and rarest collections in Priyanka’s jewellery, there are lots of questions about the necklace in the minds of netizens. However, if a tweet is to be believed, the necklace will be auctioned off after the event. A Twitter user posted, “Her $25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after #MetGala @priyankachopra.”

Work front

Priyanka’s American web series Citadel which is an action thriller released recently. The actress made stunning appearances at the promotions. The series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. The Indian version of Citadel will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead and the shooting has already begun. Furthermore, the actress will be seen in a highly anticipated movie - Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

