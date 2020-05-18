Priyanka Chopra playing dress up at her niece’s ‘English Tea Party’ in an adorable photo will melt your heart

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a cute photo with her niece Sky Krishna on social media. In the photo, Priyanka and her niece can be seen playing dress up at home and pretending to have an ‘English Tea Party.’

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is staying at home and spending time with their family. Actress is also at her house in the US with hubby Nick Jonas and has been spending time with him. While the diva keeps sharing adorable photos with her pets at home and with her hubby Nick, Priyanka also shares glimpses of the fun with her niece, Sky Krishna. From playing with her to working out with her, the desi girl’s photos with her niece break the internet.

Now, once again, Priyanka shared an adorable photo with her niece Sky Krishna where the two can be seen playing dress up at home. Both Priyanka and her niece can be seen having an ‘English tea party’ and playing dress up at home. The two can be seen donning fancy hats at home and posing for a photo with each other. The sweet smiles on Priyanka and her niece’s face are bound to leave your hearts melting. Priyanka joined her niece in playing dress up at home and it surely something that will make you smile.

Priyanka shared the photo and captioned it as, “Playing dress up #EnglishTeaParty @Sky.Krishna.” The adorable photo is bound to leave you in awe of the duo. Along with this, Priyanka also shared what she is craving and it was a bag of Uncle Chips. A few weeks back, Priyanka shared a video of holding her niece Sky Krishna and working out at home. Not just this, Priyanka also shared a photo of having her own little 'MET gala' with her niece at home. The diva seems to be making the most of the lockdown by spending time at home with her loved ones. Not just this, Priyanka recently shared a sun-kissed selfie that has taken over the internet and is being loved by her fans.

