Priyanka Chopra poses by the window with baby Malti; Shares glimpses from their first trip to NYC

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon, and the actress is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The actress, who was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by UNICEF in 2016, was one of the speakers at the global event. She is accompanied by her nine-month-old daughter Malti Marie, and the actress has been juggling her professional and personal lives like a pro. Just yesterday, Priyanka shared a cute glimpse of baby Malti as she spent some quality time with her during her lunch break.

Now, the actress has shared some more pictures with her daughter, and they are sure to brighten up your day! Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures of her holding Malti Marie lovingly as her daughter looks at the gorgeous city view. In her caption, Priyanka shared that this is their first trip to New York together. The first picture shows Priyanka looking at Malti, while the little munchkin stares out the video. They can be seen seated on the window sill. Another picture is a close-up selfie taken by the actress. “Our first trip to the big (apple),” wrote Priyanka, while sharing the snaps.