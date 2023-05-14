Priyanka Chopra posts INSIDE pics from Parineeti - Raghav Chadha’s engagement, check heartfelt post

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated Bollywood star flew down to Delhi on May 13, Saturday amidst her busy schedule, to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra and young politician Raghav Chadha. The engagement, which was an intimate ceremony, was attended by the Chopra-Chadha families, along with their new couple's close friends and a few invited guests. After the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle shared some inside pictures of the celebrations, and wished Parineeti and Raghav.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti-Raghav; Shares inside pictures

The Citadel actress, who is all excited for her cousin Parineeti Chopra, whom she fondly calls 'Tisha', took to her official Instagram handle and wished the soon-to-be-wedded couple with a heartfelt note. "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families... so fun to catch up with the fam!" wrote Priyanka Chopra, who shared a dreamy picture of Parineeti and Raghav, along with some inside pictures clicked during the celebrations with her family.

PC also shared more stills, including some selfies with her brother Siddharth Chopra and other paternal cousins, and a lovely picture of Parineeti Chopra's proud parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra, on her Instagram story. Later, she also posed a mirror selfie, showing off her lovely look for the night, in the Insta story.

Check out the pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra, below...

