Priyanka Chopra posts Malti Marie’s UNSEEN PIC as she wishes brother Siddharth, mom-in-law Denise on birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in January last year. Priyanka often shares the most adorable glimpses of her little one on Instagram, and every time she does, fans go gaga over her. Today, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday, and she also shared an unseen picture of Malti with him. She also wished her mother-in-law Denise Jonas, who is celebrating her birthday today.

Priyanka Chopra wishes her brother Siddharth Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas

Priyanka first took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. In the picture, Denise looks pretty in a pink off-shoulder dress as she enjoys a boat ride. In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Happiest birthday @mamadjonas We love you and celebrate you everyday!” Meanwhile, in her next story, Priyanka posted a lovely picture of her brother Siddharth Chopra holding Malti Marie Jonas. They are both seated on a couch in the balcony with a beach view. Malti is seen in a pink frock, while Siddharth is seen in a printed shirt, and the picture seems to be from their family vacation.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday Sid @siddharthchopra89 Seeing u go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love u Gooch.” Priyanka’s next Instagram story was a video clip of Siddharth and Denise dancing. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “And that's how it's done! Thank you @nickjonas for always making every celebration incredible miss you all.” Check out her Instagram stories below!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy, in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Citadel and Love Again will next be seen in Heads Of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra hugs hubby Nick Jonas; Reads a book to daughter Malti Marie in NEW PICS from summer vacay