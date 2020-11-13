Priyanka Chopra praises Ludo's star cast as she calls the Anurag Basu directorial 'slick, fun & crazy'

The Anurag Basu directorial Ludo has been released on Netflix this Thursday. Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas has to say about the same.

This year has witnessed numerous OTT releases and the reasons are quite obvious. And now, yet another movie has been rolled out by the makers on Netflix. Yes, we are talking about the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo here that has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. It has been released on November 12, 2020, and received positive reviews from the critics and audience. The star cast has received praise for their credible performances.

Jonas seems to have enjoyed the dark comedy a lot and has given her verdict of the same on social media. The actress is all praises for Ludo as she calls it a slick, fun, and crazy movie. She then credits Anurag Basu for the same while saying metaphorically that the movie has his name written all over it. PeeCee further writes, “Lots of love and luck to the team. What an amazing bunch of talent in one film.”

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka herself is currently on cloud nine as she has recently shared the first look of her upcoming movie We Can Be Heroes. Talking about Ludo, the crime thriller features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pearle Manney, Rohit Suresh Saraf, and Inayat Verma in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Pritam. On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and others have co-produced this much-anticipated drama.

