Priyanka Chopra praises Nick Jonas for THIS gesture on red carpet; Says ‘I have men who are insecure of my…’

Priyanka Chopra is one actress who never hesitates in speaking her mind. She is a global icon now and enjoys a massive fan following in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress who is a loving wife and a daunting mother of an adorable daughter is painting new stories of success and making all her fans proud. She had recently come to India and had openly addressed the issue of pay parity between men and women and also discussed how the insecurity of men plays a role in pay inequality.

Priyanka Chopra on the men in her life

Talking about the men in her life, Priyanka Chopra, while addressing the media at an event said that she has some amazing men in her life who are not insecure about her success but she also has men who are very insecure about her success. “I think that men have enjoyed the freedom and the pride of being the breadwinners or the leaders of the family..it's threatening to their territory when a woman does that or if a woman is more successful or a man is staying at home and woman is going out to work.." added the actress. Priyanka further said that sons should be raised sans gender-based stereotypes. The Citadel actress also praised her husband Nick Jonas and said, "Now today when I am walking the red carpet with my husband and he steps aside and gives me centre stage I feel proud.”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy 'It’s All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

