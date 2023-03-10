Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta pose for a selfie; Nick Jonas-Joe Jonas celebrate Holi in UNSEEN PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm and they hosted a bash for their friends and family at their residence in Los Angeles. Just yesterday, Preity Zinta gave fans a glimpse of the celebration, and shared a few pictures that featured her husband Gene Goodenough, Priyanka, Nick, Paresh Ghelani, designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Now, we came across a few more unseen pictures from the Holi bash, and looks like they had a blast! Nick’s brother Joe Jonas was also seen in one of the pictures.

Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas’ unseen Holi pictures

An unseen picture that has surfaced on Instagram shows Preity Zinta posing with Priyanka Chopra, as she clicked a selfie at the Holi celebration. Preity is seen in a white tee and has sunglasses on. Priyanka is seen wearing a white kurta and had her hair tied in a half-up hairstyle. Both Preity and Priyanka are covered in gulaal, and are all smiles for the picture.

Meanwhile, in another picture, we can see Nick Jonas posing with his brother Joe Jonas at the Holi bash. Both of them are seen wearing white shirts and have gulaal smeared on their faces. Priyanka’s friend Divya Jyoti has also shared more pictures from the bash, and one of the pictures shows Priyanka making a goofy face at her friend. Check out the pictures below!

Preity Zinta thanks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such fun hosts

Meanwhile, sharing glimpses from the Holi bash, Preity Zinta wished her fans a happy Holi. She shared that it was a fun day, and she thanked Priyanka and Nick for being such ‘gracious’ and ‘fun’ hosts. “Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food,” she wrote.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Holi 2023: Priyanka Chopra drops meme-worthy PIC with Nick Jonas from last year’s celebration; Wishes fans