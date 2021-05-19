Priyanka Chopra procures 422 oxygen cylinders with COVID fundraiser; Increases donation amount to $3 million

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share an update on the progress her Covid-19 fundraiser has made in the last few weeks. Take a look.

The second wave of Covid-19 has had an adverse impact on India. With the sudden spike in cases, thousands of patients are unable to access adequate health care facilities. As a result, celebrities and influential personalities from around the world have been extending their support through different means. With the power of the internet, people have arranged for various medical aids like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and hospital beds. , who started a fundraiser to help patients’ access the resources to fight the virus, has now shared an update on the progress.

Priyanka shared that with the funds collected, they were able to arrange for 500 Oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders, and manpower for 10 vaccination centers, which would help over 6000 people get vaccinated in the next two months. After sharing the wonderful achievement, the actress expressed her gratitude towards everyone who contributed to the cause. “Please know that you have helped save lives” the post read. She also added that they have accelerated the fundraiser to $3 million.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s story HERE

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing crucial information about the Covid-19 virus on her social media handles. The actress has been lauded not just by Bollywood actors but also by Hollywood stars for the inspiring step she has taken towards curbing the spread of Coronavirus in the country. While announcing the fundraiser on her Instagram, the actress said in a video, “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help!”

Also Read| Nick Jonas shares an update on Priyanka Chopra’s COVID 19 fundraiser; Expresses gratitude for the donations

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra instagram

Share your comment ×