Priyanka Chopra is 'proud of her girl' Parineeti Chopra & ‘can’t wait to see more’ of The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra has been receiving love from her B-Town pals for her brilliant performance in The Girl On The Train. Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also has praised her. Featuring the Ishaqzaade star in a never seen before avatar, the teaser of the film was dropped today.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2021 06:57 pm
The gorgeous Parineeti Chopra is all set to take the digital world by storm with her upcoming thriller 'The Girl On The Train'. Today, earlier in the day, Netflix has dropped the film's teaser and it has left everyone stunned. The intriguing teaser is a montage of dramatic flashes that shows the Ishaqzaade actress all bruised. Needless to say, the teaser has left all impressed including Parineeti’s friends from the film industry and of course her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who can't wait to watch more 

Taking to her Twitter handle, the desi girl, who is an avid social media user, shared the teaser and said she is proud of her little girl. While sharing the teaser on her social media handles, Priyanka wrote, “Proud of my girl. Can’t wait to see more @ParineetiChopra.” The stunning actress was quick to take note of it and replied writing, “Bas can sleep peacefully now@priyankachopra.” Notably, Parineeti’s dear friends Arjun Kapoor,  Athiya Shetty, Kunal Kemmu and Varun Dhawan also showered love on the actress. The Kesari has re-shared her friends' wishes on her Instagram with gratitude messages.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post:

On a related note, The Girl on the Train will depict the story of an alcoholic woman who watches a couple as she rides the train every day and starts idolizing them until she gets embroiled in a missing person’s case. Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles, the movie is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film of the same name. The forthcoming flick has been directed by Bard of Blood's Ribhu Dasgupta and will drop on Netflix India on 26 February. 

Also Read:The Girl On The Train Teaser: Parineeti Chopra is all set to take us by surprise in this chilling act

