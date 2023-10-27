Priyanka Chopra proudly dons necklace with daughter Malti Marie’s name as she arrives in Mumbai-PICS

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has finally arrived in Mumbai, and was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Friday. The actress will be taking on the role of host for the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival, which will take place between October 27 and November 5. The actress was seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as she was clicked at Mumbai airport. She looked chic in an all-black outfit, however, it was her necklace with her daughter Malti Marie’s name that garnered the most attention!

Priyanka Chopra dons necklace with daughter Malti Marie's name

Priyanka Chopra was seen at the Mumbai Airport, Priyanka was seen wearing a black bralette layered with a matching shrug. She paired it with comfy grey joggers, and black sneakers. She kept her look quite simple yet chic, and accessorized with a silver statement necklace. A closer look at the pictures reveals that the necklace worn by the Quantico actress spells her daughter Malti's name! Check out the pictures below!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who they welcomed in January last year. They often share the most adorable glimpses of the little one on Instagram.

Just a few hours before departing for Mumbai, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse into a sweet mother-daughter moment. In the picture, Priyanka and her daughter Malti's fingers were interlocked. Sharing the picture, Chopra added a world and a red heart emoji.

On Thursday, Priyanka left fans super-excited as she departed for Mumbai, and announced the same on her Instagram story by sharing a glimpse of her passport and a flight boarding pass. “It’s been a minute Mumbai (heart eye emoji),” wrote PeeCee. Expressing her excitement she added, “Cannot wait (smiling and raised hands emoji).”

Meanwhile, as per a report in News18, the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani. Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rana Daggubati, and others will also attend the event.

